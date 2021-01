Bhopal: The wholesale market will remain close on January 26 in the state capital. Sunday is already week off for the wholesale market. So, retailers have only one day, that is, Monday left for the business.

The wholesale market selling grocery goods in Janakpuri, Jumerati and Hanumanganj will remain closed on Republic Day.

Kirana Vyapari Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said retailers should business only on Monday. “Republic Day is a holiday for us,” he added.