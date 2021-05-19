Bhopal: WHO supplies 100 oxygen concentrators to the state

Bhopal Smart City to track oxygen cylinder movement

The Bhopal Smart City will track the movement of oxygen cylinders and oxygen supply chain across the state. The Bhopal Smart city Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) has developed its tracking system to keep a record of the movement of oxygen cylinders from the originating point to the hospitals.

The start-up of B-nest, an initiative of the BSCDCL, has developed the system. The integrated command and control centre (ICCC) will be used to track the cylinders. If the tankers ferrying oxygen stop at any point for over 15 minutes, a message will be relayed at the ICCC. This will also happen when the tanker diverts from the scheduled route. The message will be relayed to a nodal official who will fix the issue.

The state is receiving oxygen from Bhilai, Rourkela, Jamnagar and Gujarat and all the tankers ferrying cylinders are fitted with GPS. A hundred cylinders are being monitored.

BSCDCL official Nitin Dave said that the teams are working round the clock at B-nest to monitor oxygen supply to the state. Any delay would be detected and the issue would be sorted out in time, he said.