Bhopal: WHO supplies 100 oxygen concentrators to the state

BHOPAL: World Health Organisation (WHO) supplied 100 oxygen concentrators to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. It has supplied 4,000 oxygen concentrators to other states. DME minister Vishwas Sarang was present when the 100 oxygen concentrators were kept at the Drug Store, Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal.
The minister said that these concentrators would be distributed to various districts according to the requirement for Covid patientsí treatment. Oxygen concentrators draw oxygen directly from the atmosphere.
Oxygen concentrators cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000. The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) had developed the technology and transferred to various manufacturing companies, which are supposed to make oxygen concentrators costing barely Rs 20,000 in the open market.
At one time, there was a crisis of oxygen for Covid patients in Madhya Pradesh and many patients had even died due to disruption in the supplyóand shortageóof oxygen. With a reduction in the number of corona cases and increasing recovery rate, bed occupancy has reduced and there is now a comfortable situation as far the availability of oxygen is concerned.
Recovery rate higher
We thank WHO for supplying the oxygen concentrators. Around 4,000 oxygen concentrators have been supplied to various states in the country, out of which Madhya Pradesh has got 100 concentrators. We hope that WHO will continue its support in a similar manner. The recovery rate has increased and itís a good sign.Vishwas Sarang, DME minister
Bhopal Smart City to track oxygen cylinder movement
The Bhopal Smart City will track the movement of oxygen cylinders and oxygen supply chain across the state. The Bhopal Smart city Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) has developed its tracking system to keep a record of the movement of oxygen cylinders from the originating point to the hospitals.
The start-up of B-nest, an initiative of the BSCDCL, has developed the system. The integrated command and control centre (ICCC) will be used to track the cylinders. If the tankers ferrying oxygen stop at any point for over 15 minutes, a message will be relayed at the ICCC. This will also happen when the tanker diverts from the scheduled route. The message will be relayed to a nodal official who will fix the issue.
The state is receiving oxygen from Bhilai, Rourkela, Jamnagar and Gujarat and all the tankers ferrying cylinders are fitted with GPS. A hundred cylinders are being monitored.
BSCDCL official Nitin Dave said that the teams are working round the clock at B-nest to monitor oxygen supply to the state. Any delay would be detected and the issue would be sorted out in time, he said.
