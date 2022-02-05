Bhopal: Who is farmers’ well-wisher? BJP, Congress spar over issue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A war of words has begun between state president of Congress and BJP over which party is genuinely concerned about the plight of farmers affected by untimely rain and hail in various parts of the state.

The MP Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath had tweeted about hailstorm and damage caused by it to farmers on Friday. Nath wrote that the farmers have not received compensation for crops damaged due to hailstorm and rain a month ago. Nath demanded immediate relief for farmers and warned of severe protest.

Reacting to it, state BJP president VD Sharma said that protest was their right but it could be done only when Kamal Nath would step out of car. “Protest will take place when you take to streets and face cold and vagaries of nature and not by sitting in a car,” Sharma hit back.

He also said that state government is headed by a chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) who really cares and understands needs of farmers.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Mental health provision in Union Budget

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:39 PM IST