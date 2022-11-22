Bhopal: Who are censors to decide what people should watch? says Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame actor Rajendra Sharma

Actor Rajendra Sharma | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nothing new happens today and whatever we are eating, whatever we are seeing today is all old, Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame actor Rajesh Sharma said.

The new thing is how we have applied the tadka in the dal, he added. Sharma was in the city to shoot a web series ‘ONLINE 24x7. The web series is presented by Ocean Fantasy Production & Events Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Sanjay Sharma and produced by Vipul Sogani.

About the OTT platform, he told media persons that everything has its time, like first radio came, then tape recorder, mobile and now Bluetooth has come. After that something else will come. In this way something or the other keeps coming with time and we should learn to walk with it.

On being asked about censors, he said “It judges which movie should be shown and which should not. I say who are they to say whether this thing is worth showing or not. It is the director's point of view that what should be shown and what should not be shown. If I want to show something that you think is wrong, then don't watch it.”

About the boycott trend in Bollywood, Sharma said that boycott is nothing but what people do not like, they see less. It would be wrong to say that only Bollywood films are boycotted. Its trend has intensified in all types of cinema. “This is a trend that keeps on changing with time, he said.

He added that the website is based on online gambling in which it is shown how online gaming and fraud are done. At present, there are many types of platforms available for online gambling, he said.

About his upcoming project, he said he is working with Rajkumar Rao's Mr and Mrs Mahi. “I am also working in Akshay Kumar's film,” he said.