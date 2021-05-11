Bhopal: Where Pandit Ji distributes Iftari for Muslim Rozedars

BHOPAL: Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture) of India remains intact despite sporadic incidents of hatred and clashes between communities of different faiths. Demonstrating the same spirit, a Pandit Ji continues to organize Iftar in Mandla district for Muslims who fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

Anjani Tiwari was in a spot when the lockdown was clamped in Mandla in view of the Covid pandemic. He thought that a tradition that was started by his father 16 years ago might break down this time because of the lockdown.

ìI took permission from the authorities concerned and, instead of organising an Iftar, I decided to distribute it among my Muslim brothers,î says Anjani Tiwari. He said that his father had started this tradition about 16 years ago.