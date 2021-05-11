Bhopal: Where Pandit Ji distributes Iftari for Muslim Rozedars

BHOPAL: Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture) of India remains intact despite sporadic incidents of hatred and clashes between communities of different faiths. Demonstrating the same spirit, a Pandit Ji continues to organize Iftar in Mandla district for Muslims who fast during the holy month of Ramzan.
Anjani Tiwari was in a spot when the lockdown was clamped in Mandla in view of the Covid pandemic. He thought that a tradition that was started by his father 16 years ago might break down this time because of the lockdown.
ìI took permission from the authorities concerned and, instead of organising an Iftar, I decided to distribute it among my Muslim brothers,î says Anjani Tiwari. He said that his father had started this tradition about 16 years ago.
ìMy father used to organise an Iftar party during the holy month of Ramzan. He passed away, but I continued the tradition. Things became tough this time due to lockdown. Suddenly, I realised that, instead of organising it at one place, it would be better to make packets and distribute them among my Muslim brethren,î said Tiwari.
Tiwari, a resident of Nainpur in Mandla, chooses the last week of the holy month for this purpose. He packed samosas, bananas, dates and few other snacks and distributed them in the Muslim locality.
Anjaniís father, RN Tiwari, retired from the police and started social service. He also became a corporator in the Nainpur municipality. He passed away four years ago during the holy month of Ramzan and, since then, Anjani took the responsibility of continuing with the tradition.
