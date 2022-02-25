Bhopal: West, North zones win opening matches at One-Day National Zonal Deaf cricket Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West zone defeated East zone in the opening match of the One-Day National Zonal Deaf cricket championship being played at Barkatullah sports ground here on Thursday.

They won the toss and chose to bowl first. East zone set a score of 124 runs with the help of 42 runs contributed by Das.

West zone's Rahul Raghuvanshi bowled three players out, giving away 16 runs.

Chasing the score, West zone reached the target within 22 overs for the loss of only 125 runs. Raghuvanshi contributed 47 runs in 44 deliveries. Prakash Tripathi contributed 19 runs.

East zoneís Anil Kumar took three of the total four wickets. Raghuvanshi was awarded with the title of the player of the match for his brilliant all-round performance.

The second match of the day was played between North zone and Central zone. North zone set a score of 206 runs for the loss of five wickets, playing first.

Shivnarayan Sharma contributed 65 runs and Rohit Saini 54 runs to the score.

Chasing the score, the entire Central zone team collapsed at 86 runs. North zoneís Vivek took four wickets of the Central zone. He was awarded with the title of player of the match.

The tournament is being played under the aegis of Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), Madhyanchal Cricket Society of the Deaf and Bhopal Deaf Cricket Association. IDCA chairman Sumit Jain gave away the prizes to the winners.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:36 AM IST