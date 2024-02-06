Bhopal: West Bengal National University Of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata Emerges As Winner Techtonic 2024

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kushagra Tiwari and Samriddh Sharma from West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata was winner Techtonic 2024.

Animesh Gupta and Aparimita Tiwari from Maharashtra National law University, Nagpur and Aditi Holla and Vandita KM from School of Law, Christ University were the first and the second Runner Ups

The Cell for Law and Technology (CLT) at the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, hosted the much-anticipated 3rd edition of Techtonic: The Technology and Law Fair, the biggest technology and law fair in India. Amidst the backdrop of recent controversies surrounding deepfake technology and the burgeoning concerns over privacy and intellectual property, this three-day event which concluded on Sunday aims to delve into the intricate intersection of law and technology.

Techtonic 2024 comes at a crucial juncture as the proliferation of deepfakes, exemplified by the recent dissemination of explicit content featuring Rashmika Mandanna, underscores the urgent need for legal frameworks to address emerging technological challenges. Concurrently, the advent of generative artificial intelligence, typified by platforms like ChatGPT, has sparked debates regarding privacy and intellectual property rights, prompting insightful discussions on the adaptability of law to technological advancements.

The concluding day of the event witnessed the Final Rounds of NLIU-Ikigai Policy Case Competition followed by the valedictory ceremony. The Policy Case Competition saw fierce competition by the finalists. The policies presented by them showcased their immense passion for technology and law. The policies were successful in applying various concepts and laws to practical scenarios for the Indian context. IPR, AI and Deepfakes were at the fulcrum of the policy discussions.

The event was finally wrapped up with the valedictory ceremony. The ceremony was addressed with keynote speeches from Prof. S Surya Prakash Vice Chancellor, NLIU, Bhopal, Prof. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Pandey, Faculty in-charge, CLT, Saloni Aggarwal, Convenor, CLT, and other honorary guests. The winners were awarded for their impeccable hard work and excellence. The trophies and award money was distributed to the winners by the honourable guests, amounting to a total of INR 1.5 lakh. The grand event finally had its curtains drawn for another successful year of NLIU-CLT ‘Techtonic.’

Sponsored by prominent entities such as Manupatra, Ikigai Law, Lawctopus, and Niti Bodh, Techtonic 2024 boasts distinguished line-ups of speakers. Notable personalities who graced the event include Pallavi Smriti, policy head of Facebook in the Asia and South Asia region, and Namratha Murugeshan, Associate at Ikigai Law. The fair aimed to showcase the amalgamation of legal expertise and technological innovation, facilitating thought-provoking dialogues on contemporary issues.

The inaugural ceremony began with a keynote address by Saloni Agarwal, Convener of CLT, followed by the presentation of mementoes to esteemed guests by S Surya Prakash Sir, the Vice-Chancellor of NLIU. Symbolising the synergy between law and technology, the ceremony included a Lamp Lighting Ceremony, signifying the illumination of knowledge in this dynamic field.

The second day of the event witnessed a series of engaging activities, beginning with the Judges’ Briefing for the preliminary rounds of the NLIU-Ikigai Policy Case Competition. Participants showcased their expertise on the problem that revolved around intellectual property rights (IPR) and information technology law.

The day further unfolded with the NLIU Round Table Conference focusing on the theme of "Deepfakes and Disinformation." Esteemed panelists, including Abhishek Malhotra, Akshaya Parthasarathy, Ankita Sambyal, Anupriya Dhonchak, Namratha, Pallavi Sondhi, Sajai Singh, and Shashank Mishra, deliberated on various facets of deepfake technology and its implications, ranging from electoral integrity to individual rights.

The discussions proved to be enlightening, offering diverse perspectives on mitigating the adverse effects of deepfakes and combating disinformation campaigns. The day culminated with a Mentorship Hour for Qualifying Teams, providing participants with valuable guidance, and a Networking Night, fostering connections among stakeholders in the legal and technological domains, and the participants.