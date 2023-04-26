Bhopal: ‘We’ll have to follow saints’ footsteps to change world’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that if we have to change the world we have to follow in the footsteps of our saints. “Our government will cooperate with them. And that’s why we are making Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar,” he added.

Chouhan was speaking at an event, Ekatma Parv, at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Tuesday evening. It was organised by Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas to mark the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya. He was the chief guest.

It was presided over by Swami Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj. He said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan did what saints couldn’t do. He also said that western countries were influenced by philosophy of Shankaracharya. Advait philosophy is much more advanced than artificial intelligence and ChatGPT Griri added. Swami Parmanand Giri Maharaj and Vimalanand Saraswati Saraswat, head of Chinmaya Mission Coimbatore, spoke on philosophy of Shankaracharya.

About 100 participants of Advait Jagran Shivir were presented certificates. Swamini Vimalananda Saraswati, head of Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore and Kanshi Ram, former professor of Delhi University, were felicitated. A film focusing on Ekatmik Dham being built in Omkareshwar and an exhibition on Ekatmik Dham and Vedanta Darshan were organised.