Bhopal weekend lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

Weekdays (7 am - 8 pm) - movement allowed
Weekends (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services. Grocery shops to remain closed. Home delivery of vegetable allowed
Gardens/Public Grounds
Open from 7 am on weekdays. No entry during daily night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am
Shops/Markets/Malls
To remain closed (except essential services).
Essential Services
To remain open: Hospitals, medical stories, vaccination centres, home delivery allowed
Public Transport
Suspended during lockdown
Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - Allowed
Weekends (8 pm -7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 6 am Monday - Only for essential services
Person Arriving/Departing By Train/Bus/Flight
Can travel at all times. No buses allowed
Industrial Workers Travelling By Pvt Buses/Vehicles
Can travel at all times using a valid ID card
Students Travelling To Attend Exam
Can travel with valid hall ticket
Government Offices
Left to employers to decide. No visitors allowed
Govt Offices Required For Response To COVID-19, Electricity, Water, Banking and Financial Services
100% capacity
Private Offices
To remain closed (except essential services, those exempted by Government)
Film/TV Shooting
No clarity
Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions
Not allowed
Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes)
To remain closed
Restaurants/Bars
To stay closed (except those inside hotels)
Take Away/Parcel/Home Delivery
Weekdays
From 7 am – 7 pm
Weekends
Only Home Delivery Roadside Eatable Vendors - Only home delivery from 7 am - 7 pm
Religious places
To stay closed
Barber Shops/Spa/Salon/Parlours
To remain closed
Schools/Colleges/Pvt Coaching Classes
To remain closed (except 10-12 exams)
Marriages
Maximum 50 attendees
Funeral
Maximum 20 people allowed
Newspaper Printing and Circulation
Home delivery allowed from 7 am - 9 am
Essential Services/Manufacturing Sector/Oxygen Producers/E-Commerce/Construction
To remain operational
Bar and Wine Shop
Closed (As per updated guidelines, home delivery permitted)
How it was on Friday morning?
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Grocery and vegetable shops witnessed received heavy rush from Friday morning in the state capital ahead of two-days lockdown and nine-day lock down in Kolar-Shahpura area.
Vegetables prices skyrocketed. Vegetable vendors have been permitted to visit colonies during lockdown. New Market traders who open shops at 12 noon, opened at 9 am on Friday. A penalty of Rs 83,000 was slapped on 22 shopkeepers at New Market for violation of Covid protocol on Thursday night. This sent a stern message. On Friday morning, all the traders implemented Covid protocol.
