Bhopal weekend lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

By Staff Reporter

Weekdays (7 am - 8 pm) - movement allowed

Weekends (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services. Grocery shops to remain closed. Home delivery of vegetable allowed

Gardens/Public Grounds

Open from 7 am on weekdays. No entry during daily night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am

Shops/Markets/Malls

To remain closed (except essential services).

Essential Services

To remain open: Hospitals, medical stories, vaccination centres, home delivery allowed

Public Transport

Suspended during lockdown

Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - Allowed

Weekends (8 pm -7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 6 am Monday - Only for essential services

Person Arriving/Departing By Train/Bus/Flight

Can travel at all times. No buses allowed

Industrial Workers Travelling By Pvt Buses/Vehicles

Can travel at all times using a valid ID card

Students Travelling To Attend Exam

Can travel with valid hall ticket

Government Offices

Left to employers to decide. No visitors allowed

Govt Offices Required For Response To COVID-19, Electricity, Water, Banking and Financial Services

100% capacity

Private Offices

To remain closed (except essential services, those exempted by Government)

Film/TV Shooting

No clarity

Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions

Not allowed

Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes)

To remain closed

Restaurants/Bars

To stay closed (except those inside hotels)

Take Away/Parcel/Home Delivery

Weekdays

From 7 am – 7 pm

Weekends

Only Home Delivery Roadside Eatable Vendors - Only home delivery from 7 am - 7 pm

Religious places

To stay closed

Barber Shops/Spa/Salon/Parlours

To remain closed

Schools/Colleges/Pvt Coaching Classes

To remain closed (except 10-12 exams)

Marriages

Maximum 50 attendees

Funeral

Maximum 20 people allowed

Newspaper Printing and Circulation

Home delivery allowed from 7 am - 9 am

Essential Services/Manufacturing Sector/Oxygen Producers/E-Commerce/Construction

To remain operational

Bar and Wine Shop

Closed (As per updated guidelines, home delivery permitted)

How it was on Friday morning?

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Grocery and vegetable shops witnessed received heavy rush from Friday morning in the state capital ahead of two-days lockdown and nine-day lock down in Kolar-Shahpura area.

Vegetables prices skyrocketed. Vegetable vendors have been permitted to visit colonies during lockdown. New Market traders who open shops at 12 noon, opened at 9 am on Friday. A penalty of Rs 83,000 was slapped on 22 shopkeepers at New Market for violation of Covid protocol on Thursday night. This sent a stern message. On Friday morning, all the traders implemented Covid protocol.

