Bhopal: Wedding ceremony turns into tragedy as celebratory firing kills one, injures another

Bhopal/Morena: A wedding ceremony turned into a tragedy at Draupadi Garden in Ambah Tehsil in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, when a celebratory firing led to the death of a youth and severe injury to another, official sources said on Thursday.

According to reports, when the wedding ceremony of Dinesh Samadhia was going on, a villager fired from a gun.

Two bullets came out of the firearm hit two youths ñ Hari Singh Tomar and Rajesh Khatik.

Khatik, a resident or Roriapura, was making chapattis when the bullet hit him.

Both were rushed to Ambah hospital from where they were referred to Gwalior trauma centre where Tomar died, and the condition of Khatik was reportedly serious.

Tomar who worked in Jabalpur came to his village Khand Ka Pura in Morena two days ago to attend the wedding ceremony.

On getting information about the firing, a police team from Ambah rushed to the spot.

The police identified the youth who was involved in celebratory firing.

Kin put body on road, block traffic

The family members of Hari Singh Tomar along with thousands of youths from the area laid his body on the road and blocked traffic demanding an FIR against the accused. As there was no accord between the police men and the agitators, sub-divisional magistrate Rajiv Samadhia and his team began to return.

The agitators then hurled stones at the officials, which damaged half a dozen police vehicles. They also damaged several private vehicles in different places in the city creating an atmosphere of fear.

They hurled stones at the police and laid siege to Morena trisection, Porsa and Jagga squares.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:04 AM IST