Bhopal: Webinar on school education organised by UNICEF, Amravati IIMC Centre

BHOPAL: A webinar on the theme of school education and learning was organised by Amravati Regional Chapter of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and UNICEF office of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meet, Anil Saumitra, Regional Director IIMC, Amravati stressed on the importance of communication to spread awareness on issues, which impact children, like education, health and rights of the child.

Anil Gulati, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh, spoke on the role of media students and how their increased understanding of the issue can support in increasing media discourses on learning among children.

FA Jami, Education Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh, spoke on efforts by state government to impart education during Covid-19 though online learning had challenges. “The need is to focus on reopening schools, structured bridging and imparting psychosocial support to students to cope with the challenge they face,” Jami added.

Reshma Agarwal, Education Specialist, UNICEF, Maharashtra, spoke on the efforts and innovations in the state during COVID19 and importance of reopening of schools. She said there is need to focus on COVID19 appropriate behaviour and support to be provided to children as they get back to schools.

Swati Mahopatra, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Maharashtra, said this is the start of a partnership between Western Region of IIMC with UNICEF office of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to work with media students, media and influencers to advance the agenda for child rights.

The session was conducted by Kayanat Kazi, scholar and blogger. Questions and answers session was also held. Vote of thanks given by Vinay Sonule, Assistant Professor, IIMC, Amravati.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 08:24 PM IST