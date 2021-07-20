Bhopal: Webinar held to discuss India's expectations from Tokyo Olympics

B A webinar was organised on the topic 'Tokyo Olympics and India's expectations' on Tuesday under the aegis of PIB, ROB and RNTU Bhopal.

The director of SAI Bhopal chapter, Satyajeet Sankrit, said India has prospered in the field of sports.

The players are now getting trained as per international standards, making them strong contenders of large-scale tournaments.

He said the interest of the government in promoting sports has led to better infrastructure even in remote and distant areas.

This has brought many players from remote areas into the picture as exceptional players, he said.

Former Olympian and hockey coach Sameer Dad said the national hockey team has been putting up a decent performance in the international arena in recent times.

India is expecting a medal from them in Tokyo, he said.

International sports commentator, Prashant Senger, said the nation was hoping for medals in shooting, boxing, archery, javelin, badminton, table tennis and wrestling.

He said PV Sindhu may bring home the gold.

The director general of PIB, Prashant Pathrabe, wished luck to the 128-member delegation and hoped for several medals.

He said a quiz is being organised on their twitter handle.

A selfie point has been made at the PIB and ROB Bhopal office to motivate the players in Tokyo.