Bhopal: Weaver’s son seeks Rs 50L compensation for lost leg

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 23-year-old son of a handloom weaver from Chhindwara has lost one of his legs due to alleged negligence by the doctors who treated him. He had to stay in hospitals, first in Bhopal and then in Nagpur, for over two months but his leg could not be saved as gangrene had set in.

“My life has been ruined. Daily life has become a struggle,” Vikas Raikwar told Free Press over the phone from Nagpur, where he now lives with his uncle and aunt. “I could not live in Bhopal alone because of my handicap,” he said.

Vikas is now thinking to quit DMLT (Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology) course he is doing from a private university in Bhopal. He is preparing for competitive examinations in Nagpur.

Following his plea filed on February 24, the Bhopal Consumer Forum has served notices on three doctors - two doctors from Bhopal and one from Nagpur. The doctors have been asked to appear before the forum before April 5. All the three have been accused of negligence in treatment.

Vikas has sought damages of Rs 50 lakh. He was injured on January 5, 2021, when his bike slipped. He was admitted to JP Hospital, Bhopal. The doctor there advised him to go to a private hospital, where he was operated upon.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Nagpur, where his leg had to be amputated. He lodged an FIR at Habibganj Police Station against doctors a few months back. The police advised him to go to consumer forum.

Vikas who hails from Lodhikheda, a village in Sausar Tehsil Chhindwara had moved to Bhopal in 2020 for doing DMLT course. Along with studies, he started working as a delivery boy for Zomatto. While returning after making a delivery at 10 pm on January 5 2020, his bike slipped near Arera Colony. People took him by ambulance to JP Hospital. There were serious injuries to his legs.

The doctor at JP Hospital, Bhopal after applying some ointment, told him that he will not get proper treatment there. The doctor advised him to go to a private hospital in Bhopal itself. He got himself admitted to the private hospital where he underwent a surgery. Interestingly, the surgeon at the private hospital was none else but the doctor of JP Hospital who had advised him to go to the particular private hospital.

After the operation, the pain in the leg got worse. He then went to Nagpur for treatment.

According to Vikas, the doctor at the private hospital in Nagpur told him that he was not treated properly that had led to gangrene in his left leg. If they didn’t amputate his leg, his life would be in danger. His leg was amputated on February 25 last year.

Vikas said that his father’s monthly earnings were less than Rs 10,000 per month and he had borrowed money to fund Vikas’s treatment. His father has so far spent more than Rs 7 lakh on his treatment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:26 AM IST