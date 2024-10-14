 Bhopal Weather Updates: City Receives Light Rain; Expect More Light Rains In State
According to meteorological department, moderate thunderstorm with lightning and rain are likely to continue in Ujjain, Dhar, Sehore, Agar Malwa, Alirajpur in next 24 hours.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Bhopal Weather Updates: City Receives Light Rain; Expect More Light Rains In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain occurred in Bhopal on Sunday evening as the weather remained cloudy. Throughout the day, it was cloudy on Sunday. The monsoon has withdrawn from Bhopal. According to meteorological department, moderate thunderstorm with lightning and rain are likely to continue in Ujjain, Dhar, Sehore, Agar Malwa, Alirajpur in next 24 hours.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning is likely to occur in north Dhar, Barwani, Jhabua, Shajapur, Betul, Chhindwara, Damoh. Light thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sanchi, Narmadapuram, Harda, Khargone, Ratlam, Indore, Dewas, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Seoni, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Sagar, Dindori, Anuppur, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur-Kalan.

A low-pressure area is seen over east Arabian sea with associated cyclonic circulation. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a deep low pressure area over Arabian Sea during next 12 hours. Cyclonic circulation is active over north Tamil Nadu. A trough extends from Arabian Sea and adjoining coast in the east to the northern Comorin across south Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

Cyclonic circulation is active over western Uttar Pradesh. Low-pressure area is likely to come up on the other side of the coast. As a precursor, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Bay of Bengal.

Under favourable sea conditions, it is expected to manifest as a low-pressure area. A rapid intensification is quite likely in 48 hours. Another weather system is coming up over the central parts of Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be the preferred areas to absorb the impact of the system.

