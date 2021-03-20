Bhopal weather update: Rain, thunderstorm hit parts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: People in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday woke up to a bit of chill following overnight rains, thunderstorm, squall and hail witnessed in some districts, an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, at least 14 districts received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Raisen and Bhopal districts received 13.2 mm and 10.0 mm rainfall respectively, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

Thunderstorms with hail hit parts of 16 districts, including Indore, Gwalior, Khandwa, Ujjain and Burhanpur in the last 24 hours, he said. The lowest minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius was recorded at Malajkhand in Balaghat, while the maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at several districts, it was stated.