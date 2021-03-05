Bhopal weather update: Night temperature remains above normal at most places in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Temperature remained above normal at most places in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night. The meteorological department attributed the rise in temperature to western disturbance, which changed wind direction from northerly to south-westerly.

Bhopal recorded temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night after rise of 2.7 degrees while Indore recorded 16.5 degree Celsius after marginal rise of 0.4 degree. Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.4 degrees. Shajapur recorded 17.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.2 degrees. Chhindwara recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.6 degrees.

Four districts - Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Naugaon and Rewa recorded rise of about 2 degree Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 15.8 degree Celsius after rise of 1.8 degrees while Khajuraho recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.8 degrees. Narsinghpur recorded 19 degrees Celsius after rise of 2 degrees and Rewa recorded minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 2 degrees on Thursday night.