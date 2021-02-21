Bhopal weather update: Intermittent rain, thundershowers to continue till February 24

Bhopal: The intermittent rain and thundershowers are likely to continue in the state till February 24. Contrasting weather will be seen in east and west Madhya Pradesh. Rain may occur in Sidhi, Satna, Panna, Umaria and Shahdol while Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Shivpuri and Gwalior will remain dry.

The reason for rain is an east-west trough, which is extending from northern plains to Jharkhand across north-east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh. Moreover, southeasterly humid winds from Bay of Bengal will increase moisture level.

In Central India, an anti-cyclone is prevailing over west Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, weather will remain sunny. The day temperatures in west Madhya Pradesh will settle 3 to 4 degrees above normal.

On Saturday night, Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius after a drop of 3.6 degrees while Gwalior recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2 degrees. Bhopal recorded 12.5 degrees Celsius after marginal rise in night temperature. Indore recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius after marginal rise.