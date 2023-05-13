Bhopal Weather Update: Heat wave likely as temp continues to soar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense heat affected normal life in Bhopal and others district on Friday. The weather remained hot throughout the day. Of late, few parts of central India including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have become hotter, according to meteorological department. Temperature is likely to increase in next few days as no weather activity is expected.

Heat wave is likely to occur in some districts of the state. Yellow warning was issued for heat wave in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The districts which are likely to be affected include Ratlam, Dhar and Shajapur in next 24 hours.

Day temp on May 12 Cities Degrees Celsius

Ratlam 45.5

Dhar 43.9

Tikamgarh 43.0

Guna 42.8

Damoh 42.8

Gwalior 42.6

Khandwa 42.5

Khargone 42.0

Ujjain 42.0

Sagar 41.9

Khajuraho 41.8

Indore 41.8

Narmadapuram 41.5

Bhopal 41.2

Nowgaon 41.1

Narsinghpur 41.0

Jabalpur 40.5

Satna 40.4

Chhindwara 40.2

Sidhi 40.2