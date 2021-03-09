Bhopal weather update: Expect cloudy weather by March 12

Bhopal: Cloudy weather is likely to occur after couple of days in Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar and Gwalior-Chambal divisions are likely to experience light rain around March 12. It is because of western disturbance.

Besides, most places in the state recorded minimum temperature that was above normal. The meteorological department has attributed it to change in wind pattern. At present, wind is blowing from western areas of the country, a reason why night temperature has increased.

According to official data, Bhopal recorded night temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius after marginal drop of 0.7 degree while Indore recorded minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius, which saw marginal rise of 0.2 degree.

Pachmarhi recorded rise of 3 degrees in night temperature that settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius. Guna, Raisen and Narsinghpur recorded rise of 1 degree each. Guna recorded night temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, Narsinghpur recorded 21 degrees Celsius.