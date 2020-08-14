Bhopal Weather Update: Corona deprives city of monsoon maza

BHOPAL: Rain clouds are back. For the residents in the City of Lakes it is time to bask in the real August weather after a clammy July.

The mornings are misty, and the evenings hazy. The sun hidden behind the dark canopy of clouds for the past several days showed its face on Friday afternoon, though for a while.

The weather is pleasant. Yet, people look sad. The coronavirus seems to have feasted on melodic drip drop symphony.

One can neither smell the air nor inhale the freshness the rain has brought, because one has to sport mask.

Cloudy mornings, looking with wet eyes and swollen face upon the city, find its inhabitants unwilling to get out of bed. Otherwise also, only a few Bhopalis are early risers.