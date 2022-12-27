Bhopal Weather Update: Cold winds blow in city, weather turns chilly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold winds blowing from north turned the weather chilly in Bhopal on Tuesday. People felt biting cold in the morning as fog prevailed in early hours. This reduced visibility in Bhopal and other districts.

According to meteorological department, visibility reduced to 200 to 400 metres in Datia in morning hours.

Meteorological department has forecast occurrence of dense fogs in Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia districts in next 24 hours. Moderate fog is likely in Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari districts.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 13.2 degrees Celsius.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “A fresh western disturbance is expected to approach Western Himalayas from night of December 29, which will raise temperature in central parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh. Dense fog is likely to prevail in many districts.”

Min temp on Dec 26-27

City Degrees Celsius

Nowgaon 3.8

Datia 4.5

Gwalior 5.8

Khajuraho 6.8

Guna 7.2

Rajgarh 8.0

Rewa 9.0