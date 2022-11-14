Bhopal: Weather turns chilly, mercury dips by a notch

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local residents woke up to a shivering weather on Monday morning, which caught them off the guard as Sunday was a normal day. On Monday morning, weather changed totally.

People looked for sweaters, jackets to protect themselves from the cold. Other parts of the state also experienced cold.

Bhopal’s minimum temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees below normal level. Its maximum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius.

A western disturbance is likely to approach state shortly and once it passes away, temperatures will go down further.

People in state capital enjoyed chilly weather as they stepped out in colourful sweaters and warm clothes. However, it was a tough time for schoolchildren to brave cold during morning hours.

Weather department said that lowest minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria on Sunday night. The weather remained dry across the state in last 24 hours. The fresh snowfall in Himalayan regions is likely to bring more cold to Madhya Pradesh.