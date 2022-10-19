Bhopal: Weather passes through transitional phase in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: People enjoy sunset at Upper Lake l | Free Press File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the withdrawal of South West Monsoon season, weather conditions are passing through a transitional phase in state. The winter season is yet to arrive but humidity is causing unease.

According to meteorological department, weather will remain dry in the state in next 48 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was recorded in Guna, Gwalior and Indore on Wednesday. The lowest minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mandla and Raisen.

For most part of the day, sky remained partly cloudy and owing to this reason, humidity prevailed. Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places in Jabalpur, Indore, Narmadapuram divisions in last 24 hours. Multai recorded 2 cm of rain followed by Atner, Bhimpur, Bhagwanpura and Bainsdehi (1 cm each) respectively.

In Bhopal, sky will remain clear and dry weather will prevail in city. Winds will blow at the speed of 14 kilomteres per hour. The temperatures are expected to go down when there would be snowfall in Kashmir and Himalayan regions and from there northerly winds will blow.

