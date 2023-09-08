Bhopal Weather: Brace For More Rains Till September 18 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Remnants of the low pressure area are expected to retrace its path with more rain till September 18 in the state. Heavy rain continued to lash various parts of the state on Friday.

The state capital recorded a sporadic spell of light rain for the third consecutive day on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in districts like Khargone, Barwani, Indore and Dewas.

Heavy rain likely in Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar,Ratlam, Ujjain, Guna, Datia, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Sagar, and Niwari.

Heavy rains are due to the Cyclonic Circulation which persists over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh. The circulation will persist for the next 24 hours and then shift eastwards.

Thereafter, rains will be more concentrated over parts of West and North Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, heavy rains will shift from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to Madhya Pradesh continuing in the state for another 3-4 days.

According to the meteorological department, remnant low pressure areas as cyclonic circulation is likely to retrace its path, with a slow eastward shift, sometime tomorrow (Saturday) and later.

The spread and intensity of weather activity will shrink on September 10 and September 11.

When the system reaches parts of Odisha, sometime around September 11 and September 12, it may get reinforcement from the BoB. The current weather cycle will get repeated for a similar duration.

So, after a brief slow down between September 10 and September 11, monsoon will become active over the central parts for the subsequent 4-5days.

Rainfall in last 24 hours Bhikangaon 100 mm Pushparajgarh 90mm Ujjain 90mm Dewas 80mm Malthon 80mm

70mm rainfall was recorded in places including Vijayraghogarh, Katni, Betul, Amla and Maheshwar.

