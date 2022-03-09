Bhopal: We worship women but don't respect them

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women are worshipped as deities in Indian society but they are not given the honour they deserve.

Entrepreneur Rakhshan Zahid stated this while delivering a keynote address on the role of women in family and society at The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Tuesday. Women's cell of BSSS organised the event on International Women's Day to raise awareness about women's welfare.

Zahid said women played a dominant role in the society while citing examples of Indra Nooyi, Kalpana Chawla and Mary Kom. Certificate course incharge, BSSS, Sr Aruna also expressed her views on the occasion.

Rolli Shivhare, founder of Youngshala, spoke on how women have entered every field with success. Rolli also highlighted UN theme of 2022 - gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow - which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future.

Academic and author Moni Mathur said aim was to spread message of gender equality, celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in different spheres and work towards building a society free of gender biases, stereotypes and discrimination.

Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Munshi also addressed the audience. A music programme by BSSS Rhythm was held. BSSS Drama Society staged play, A journey from Bombay to Germany.

