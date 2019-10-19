Bhopal: ‘We have to adhere to practices of ancestors to become world leader’

BHOPAL: Imbibing our ancient values will help us take our economy and our society to new heights. We have to adhere to the practices of our ancestors to become a leader in the world.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka Tejaswi Surya said this while speaking at “rashtriya hindu yuva conference” organised at the auditorium of LNCT College.

Surya laid stress on taking the Indian economy to new heights with our ancient values as our culture is unparallel in the world and once we were a highly respected culture in the world.

He cited examples of Indonesia and Cambodia where the temples and other architecture that have signs of our rich heritage.

Not only economy, but also entrepreneurship, medical sciences and other sectors can witness boost with help of our culture.

Once we had one fourth share in the world economy and we have to bring the time back with the idea of economy of our forefathers, he said.

He also said that the statue of Maharshi Sushruta is installed in an university of Australia and that shows how enriched we were in the field of medical science and Australia has acknowledged it.

Entrepreneur Ankit Garg and Vrinda Kotak also spoke at the conference.

Garg said the roots of Indian culture and thoughts lie in Hinduism. Others present on the occasion also laid stress on clinging to our roots for taking country to new heights.

Start up mentor Lisa Bhansali and Shri Ram Sharma of Vishwa Hindu Parishad were also among the keynore speakers.