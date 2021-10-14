Bhopal: We came here to meet Mama, says Ladli Laxmis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ladli Laxmis from Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha and Sehore say that they have come to meet their ‘Mama’ (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) who is helping them in their studies. Coming from humble backgrounds, some of them didn’t know what Ladli Laxmi Scheme is all about. They want to become ‘Police,’ nurse, doctor, and chartered accountant.

The beneficiaries of the scheme had reached Minto Hall on Thursday noon along with their mothers and teachers to attend an event ‘Ladli Laxmi Utsav,’ organised by Directorate Woman and Child Development. The girls were in white attires with yellow coloured sashes ‘Mai Hun Ladli’. Chouhan was chief guest of the event.

Nikita Prajapati, 17, class 12, Bhopal

I live in Banganga. My father is a labourer and my mother works in bungalows. I want to become a ‘police’. I have come here to meet Mama. He has called us. He helps us in our studies. The Ladli Laxmi Yojana is meant for the security of girls.

Advertisement

Arpita Pandey, 15, class 11, Bhopal

My mother is a housewife. My father is in a private job. Mama helps the helpless girls. He also sends girls who study well to foreign countries. I have received three installments under the scheme. I want to become a Chartered Accountant.

Advertisement

Pallavi Jangela, 13, class 9, Bhopal

I have come here with my mother to meet Mama. I am meeting him for the first time. Under the Ladli Laxmi Scheme, we get help for our studies. Suppose I need a book and I don’t have money for it. Then, I can use the scholarship money for buying that book. I want to become a ‘police’ to protect the country and society.

Nandini Bundela, 14, class 9, Bhopal

I am happy to have come here. I was told that I have to attend a function. So I came. I want to become a doctor and serve the people. I have come here with my teacher.

Advertisement

Sita Jat, 14, class 9, Raisen

I don’t know what the Ladli Laxmi scheme is. I have come here to meet Mama. My mother is a housewife. My father is a farmer.

Sadiya Hoda, 14, Class 9, Sehore

My father is a porter. My mother looks after our house. I have come here to receive the certificate. I want to become a nurse.

Divya Dangi, 14, class 11, Vidisha

I have one sister and one brother. I have come here to attend a function with my mother. I have no idea what Ladli Laxmi is about. My father is Kisan and my mother is a housewife.

Scheme beneficial for our daughters

Vinita Kushwaha, whose daughter Muskan studies in class 9, feels that the Ladli Laxmi Scheme is beneficial for her. ‘Fayda hai…’, she says. Her husband is a labourer. Arbiya Sheikh, who had come from Tila Jamaplpura, said that she has received the first installment of the scholarship for her daughter, who is a student of class 6. Arbiya’s husband drives an auto rickshaw and his daily earnings are around Rs 300. She feels that the amount of scholarship should be raised. “We have to pay at least Rs 10,000 per year as fees,” she said. Vaijanti from Barkhedi is the mother of a six-year-old daughter. The little one has just been registered under the scheme. Vaijanti wants her daughter to study so that she doesn’t have to “lead life like me.”

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: New Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court takes oath

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:16 PM IST