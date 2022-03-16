Bhopal: WCD to organize competition in Aganwadis to collect data on malnutrition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development (WCD) department has decided to organize competitions in all Aganwadis across the state to collect data related to malnutrition. It will also raise awareness on nutrition and health among children and parents, said official of the WCD.

‘Healthy Boy-Girl Competitions’ will be organised in rural and urban areas from March 21 to 27, 2022. The objective of the competition is to improve the nutritional status of the age group 0 to 6 years, to create an emotional connect of the community at large with issues related to health and nutrition of children.

Director, WCD, Ram Rao Bhonsle said that this competition will establish the importance of regular monitoring for malnutrition and timely remedial interventions in children. The competition will help compile data on height, tallness and age of children in the age group of 0 to 6 years. With this, stunting, wasted and underweight children will be identified from the state and all the districts.

Along with this, the aim is to make the families and community aware of the nutrition of children of all sections and areas of the society by including children up to the age of 6 years of the area left out of the Anganwadi services and to promote feeling of competition among the family and children to stay healthy.

Director WCD said that competitions in the urban and rural areas of all the districts of the state will be held at Anganwadi centres, panchayats, schools, special camps, health centres, homes etc.

Its entry will be recorded on the online module of the Nutrition Tracker app. He said that the Anganwadi centres with the best achievement against the possible target children of birth to 6 years of age as set by the Government of India would also be rewarded at the state level for effective implementation of healthy boy- girl competition in the division, district, project and sector.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Over 5 lakh women in villages to get new houses under Central scheme on March 28

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:37 PM IST