Bhopal: Waterlogging Sparks Row Between Urban Planners & BMC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Consistent waterlogging specially in low lying areas has exposed the tall claims of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

In 2018, the then Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma had sat on a chair opposite Saifia College in knee-deep water and made calls to Public Works Department officials, pulling them up for the mess.

This year, waterlogging has sparked row between urban planners and BMC administration. The former has suggested that storm water drains should be laid along roads. However, BMC said there was no solution to waterlogging in low lying areas.

During rainy season, waterlogging is common near RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration adjacent to Shahpura Lake, Jyoti Talkies Square, Banganga Square, Bhopal Talkies, Bharat Talkies, Aplana Tiraha, behind MVM College. There is waterlogging at places like 1100 Quarter, Khatlapura, Retghat, Central Library area too.

These areas get waterlogged during heavy rainfall and commuters have to wade through knee-deep water. This is because the city lacks robust storm water drainage systems capable of handling heavy rainfall.

'We will hold a meeting with municipal commissioner to address waterlogging at notified spots in the city,' municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said.

Mayor Malti Rai had visited Hamidia Road recently to view the situation at Alpana Tiraha where water drainage is a permanent problem.

The solution

Former city planner with town and country planning department Kamal Rathi said, 'Bhopal lacks roadside storm water drains, which causes waterlogging. Aquifer system should be developed as it increases the ground water level if rain water is tapped. BMC will have to work on these issues. Waterlogging will continue to occur.'

'Can't do anything'

Deputy municipal commissioner Yogendra Patel said, ìWe cannot change the geographical factors. For example, RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration adjacent to Shahpura Lake faces waterlogging. We cannot do anything as Academy is in catchment of Shahpura Lake. So, there is no solution to water logging in this area. It takes four to five hours to drain out water. If we make storm drain, we will release water in Shahpura Lake. Ultimately, situation will be same. For Aplna Tiraha area, BMC has a plan and PWD is also looking into it. Roadside drains will be constructed. Railway officials have been asked to widen nullah from platform number 4 to platform number 1 of Bhopal Railway station.