Bhopal: Water woes; Incessant rains bring city to its knees

BHOPAL: Heavy rains pounding state capital for last two days has brought the city to its knees. City received 83.5 mm rainfall on Sunday. Rain water gushed into the houses in many low-lying areas on Saturday making residents to spent night outside their houses.

Pothole-ridden waterlogged roads slowed down traffic. Rahul Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Panchseel Nagar, Naya Basera, Mandwa, and nearby slums of the Kotra were worst affected.

As rains continued to lash the city on Sunday, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) distributed 500 food packets to residents as they were unable to cook food due two waterlogging. The rain-affected in Nehru Nagar area would be shifted to state run institutes if the water doesn’t recede.

On Sunday, minister PC Sharma visited the affected areas and gave a patient hearing to the people’s grievances. The minister assuring immediate relief, instructed the BMC commissioner B Vijay Dutta to ensure water is drained out at the earliest.

Additional commissioner in the BMC Mayank Verma said that the residents were distributed food packets and if needed, the exercise would be continued. Many low-lying areas are facing waterlogging issues, many roads have also submerged, said Verma.

We will ensure the waterlogging do not trouble the residents further as our teams are still in the area to ensure clearing the logged water, he added. Opening of sluice gates of Kaliasot dam, led to submerging some areas in Daamkheda.

The administration shifted six families to state run institute. Tensildar Santosh Mudgal said that the water had entered the houses in area and six families were the worst sufferers. We have shifted them to the nearby institute until the water level recedes.