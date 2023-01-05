Bhopal: Water Vision at 2047 important for journey to Amrit Kaal, say PM Narendra Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that, ‘Water Vision@ 2047’ is an important dimension to the journey towards Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years. Modi made the statement during the inauguration of the first all-India conference through video conferencing on Water Vision@2047 in Bhopal on Thursday.

The water resources ministers from all states took part in the two-day meet which began with Jal Kalash ceremony.

Modi highlighted the importance of the conference.

‘When treated water is reused, fresh water is conserved and it benefits the eco-system. This is the reason that both water treatment and water recycling are essential,’ he said.

‘By making the Namami Gange Mission a template, other states can also start similar campaigns for the conservation of rivers. It is the responsibility of every state to make water a subject of cooperation and coordination,’ Modi further said.

CM’s commitment lauded

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, lauded the commitment of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan towards water conservation and for hosting the meet in Bhopal. Climate change has altered rainfall patterns, leading to scanty and erratic rainfall, he said.

Plant saplings to protect rivers: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about the measures taken by the state government for water conservation. He said the Narmada comes from the root of trees and therefore, if trees exist, the river survives. ‘I plant three saplings daily,’ Chouhan said. He urged everyone to plant trees with him on Friday.

The place, where the saplings will be planted, will be called Water Vision Garden, Chouhan said.

Such an effort will send a message to the nation that water can be conserved only through tree plantation, he said.

The state is making a water policy within a month to cover various aspects, like water conservation, increasing water availability, rain water harvesting and recycling of waste water, Chouhan said.

The work on Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 50k crore is going on, he said, adding that water had been provided to 14pc households, but now, it has been increased to 47pc.