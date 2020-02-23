Bhopal: Water supply to be hit today due to maintenance work

BHOPAL: The water supply in a major part of city will remain suspended due to maintenance work at two pump houses of Narmada water plant, on Monday. Narmada water is supplied in a major portion of city followed by potable water supply from Kolar, Upper lake and Kerwa dam.

The maintenance work will be underway at M.B.S.R Birla temple pump house and at the Ahmadpur plant. Nearly, all the zones of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain affected due to the work.

The air valves at the water plants will be fixed on the day. The repair work will be started at 5 and will end at 10 pm. The 18-hour maintenance work will lead to no water supply in a major portion of the city. The zones where water supply will remain affected include 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19.

These zones have all the areas including commercial and residential ones. The areas having universalities and other institutions will also not be supplied water on the day.

The areas having water supply from Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, the areas in Nariyalkheda, MP Nagar, Saket Nagar, Barkatullah university, Katara, Indus town, Indrapuri Misrod, Rohit Nagar and others will not be supplied water.