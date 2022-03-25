Bhopal: Water supply disrupted, locals hold protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supply of drinking water was disrupted in areas of Islampura, Meghwarpura on Friday leading to protests by the residents.

Water supply was hit at street number 1 and 2 of ward number 23 of municipal corporation. Locals in large numbers staged demonstrations seeking resumption of water supply.

MLA Arif Masood discussed the issue with the civic body officials in the ward office.

The corporation is not supplying potable water even to those who had duly paid their water tax, said the Congress legislator. “It is a violation of human rights of the consumers who deposit water tax directly,” said Masood.

As per the information, a large number of locals including former councillor Rafiq Qureshi along with district Youth Congress president Narendra Yadav, state secretary Faisal Naeem and others participated in the protest.

