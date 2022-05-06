Bhopal: Water pools, ice popsicles, summer special diet for bears

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With city experiencing one of the hottest summers in the recent past, Wildlife SOS (NGO) has adopted a unique measures to help bears at Van Vihar Bear Rescue Centre beat the summer heat.

The most popular with the bears are ice fruit popsicles, which are delicious pieces of fruits frozen in blocks of ice to keep the bears cool while also providing them nutrients, said veterinary officer Dr Rajat Kulkarni.

Individual bear dens covered with hay also have coolers, said co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan. The Wildlife SOS staff ensures that the bears relish a summer diet consisting of porridge and fruits, which are high in water content, such as watermelons, muskmelons, grapes and apples, he added.

In order to relieve bears, multivitamin tonics and mixing electrolyte solutions in their drinking water are given to ensure that they stay hydrated.

The centre is providing long term medical treatment and care to 20 sloth bears that have been rescued from the dancing bear trade, poaching, and human-bear conflict situations. These bears are unfit for release into the wild as they were mutilated, suffering from severe physical and psychological trauma and are facing chronic health problems.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:59 PM IST