 Bhopal: Water-Filled Pit In Anganwadi Premises Becomes Swimming Pool For Kids
I went there to fill Ladli Behna Yojana form. As I stepped in the premises, I almost got sucked inside the mud. I was neck-deep in mud. Two to three persons came to my rescue’.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heaps of mud dumped on the open premises of anganwadi situated in Aishbag welcomed kids and their parents everyday during rainy season last month. This posed a problem for them to reach the centre.

When the matter was raised before authorities, a portion of mud was taken away to some other place. But this left a deep pit, which turned into a small pond during monsoon season.

At present, kids from neighbourhood use the water-filled pit to hone their swimming skills by risking their lives. The pit poses a health risk as it has become breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Ironically, Bhopal Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye to it.

When Aarti Gautam, a mother of 15-month-old girl, took her daughter to anganwadi centre (situated in D ground locality) in August, she slipped and fell as she walked amid uneven mounds of dumped mud.

An angry Aarti Gautam lodged a complaint with CM Helpline but no effective action has been taken so far.

Sources said mud dumped on the premises of angandwadi centre was excavated from another place to felicitate construction of a private hospital. In fact, it was dumped without informing angandwadi worker.

Pregnant woman Parveen too had slipped on the premises of aganwadi due to the uneven ground during monsoon season. Aishbagh resident Afreen is scared to visit anganwadi. “I went there to fill Ladli Behna Yojana form. As I stepped in the premises, I almost got sucked inside the mud. I was neck-deep in it. Two to three persons came to my rescue,” she told Free Press.

