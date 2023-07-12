Bhopal: Warden Of Kasturba Gandhi Hostel Held For Graft In Lateri

Bhopal: Warden Of Kasturba Gandhi Hostel Held For Graft | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police, Bhopal caught a warden of Kasturba Gandhi girls hostel Lateri of district Vidisha accepting bribe for giving accommodation in the hostel. from the complainant to give his daughter in hostel, said the police here on Wednesday.

SP Manu Vyas said Mahesh Babu Kurmi, a resident of Sironj, had approached complaining against the hostel warden Kalpna Sharma for demanding Rs 5000 for the admission in the hostel.

The warded had agreed to take the amount in two installments and Kurmi was asked to pay Rs 2700 as a first installment. After the matter was verified, a team led by DSP Sanjay Shukla, inspector Mayuri Gour, Uma Kushwaha and others laid a trap to catch the warded red-handed accepting the bribe.

On Wednesday, as soon as Kurmi handed over Rs 2,700 in cash, the sleuths caught hold of the warden accepting the amount. The police have seized the documents related to the admission process for further inquiries.