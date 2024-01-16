Bhopal: Wanting A Daughter, Man Kills Newborn Son In Betul

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man in an inebriated state strangled his 12-day-old son to death as he was hoping his third child to be a girl. The incident took place in Bajjarwada village under Kotwali police station of Betul district on Sunday evening. While the practice of families preferring sons and resorting to harming daughters is sadly not uncommon, the Betul case stands out as here the man expecting a girl after having two sons became enraged, leading to the tragic incident.

Father of two, Anil Uikey was disappointed as his wife gave birth to another boy, the police said on Monday. The man after his arrest told police that he had hoped to have a daughter as he already had two sons, the police said. Kotwali police station in-charge Ashish Singh Pawar said Uikey was under the influence of liquor when he beat up his wife and snatched their 12-day-old son from her on Sunday evening.

The woman fled the spot, as she was scared of being beaten up further, and when she returned home later, she found the baby dead in the hut, said Pawar. There were strangulation marks on the baby's neck, the officer said. The matter was reported to the police. The police registered a case against Uikey under relevant provisions of the IPC and arrested him, said police. On being interrogated, the accused told police that he already had two sons and was expecting a girl child, but their third born was a boy.