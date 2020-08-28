Bhopal: Want to enjoy lip-smacking Chinese and Mughlai Zayka? Join #FoodieSaturday by Courtyard by Marriott

Assorted pakodas with chutney will be served on arrival. Vegetarians and non- vegetarian foods including soya chaap, Paneer Bharwaan, Malai Broccoli, Khumbh masala, Achari aloo, Tangadi kebab, Seekh kebab, Malai Tikka, Machhli Ajwaini Tikka and many others will be served in sizzler plates.

Under live station, Agra ka Chaat- Aloo Tikki chholey or Bhalla papdi or Dahi poori / Paani poori or Raj kachori or Matar chaat and Lucknow ka zaika: Gosht ki Galouti and Subz ki Galouti with Sheermal aur Ulte Tawa ke Parathe will be served. Oriental street food like Curry noodles, Singaporean fried rice, Veg and non-veg dim sums will also be served. The combo meal includes Kadhi Chawal, Rajma Chawal, Dal Makhani or Shahi paneer garlic naan, aloo Gobhi Matar, palak magodi mix veg while non vegetarian includes Butter chicken garlic naan, Nihari aur khameeri roti, fish curry rice, Hyderabadi Dum biryani – chicken or vegetable, Saalan and raita. Besides foods, Indian and western sweet buffet will also be served.

The highlight of the event will be the live singing by Faraz Hussain, live chat counters and more.

Pooja Gaur, marketing and communications executive of the Hotel told Free that as public buffets are closed due to COVID restrictions hence the Hotel has come up with the Brunch idea. The cost of the brunch is Rs 1,800. “Earlier, we used to serve elaborate lunches on Sundays. However, as Sundays are now lockdown days so we have decided to shift it to Saturdays.” she added. According to her, the offer has evoked a good response.