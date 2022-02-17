Bhopal: WALMI wins Eat Right Campus Excellence Award

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Institute of Water and Land Management, Bhopal (WALMI) has been awarded the Eat Right Campus Excellence Award by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for meeting high standards.

The Institute also has been issued a 5-Star Rating Certificate by FSSAI, Government of India in the Eat Right Campus category after it fully met all the criteria by FSSAI, Government of India.

So far 21 institutions have been given this rating. WALMI and other institutions have been given five star ratings in Eat Right Campus. WALMI offers a hygienic environment to enjoy food.

Every citizen of the country should be safe. They should get nutritious and healthy food and can lead a healthy life. For this purpose, the Ministry of Human Resource and Family Welfare and the Food Safety Standards Authority of India have started Eat Right India under a mission. Besides, an Eat Right Campus has also been initiated in which WALMI has achieved 5-star rating.

