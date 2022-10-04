Bhopal: Waiting for flight, passengers play Garba at airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Garba fever during navratri grips people, some passengers of an Ahmedabad bound flight used the time while waiting for the flight to play garba at Raja Bhoj Airport here. Interestingly, some airport and airline staff too joined the dance, a feast to the eyes of others present at the airport on Monday.

However, airport officials said that such things should be taken in a positive way as it is the festive season which people welcome with zeal and fervour. Moreover, they said, such a thing had happened at some other airports also like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

As per an official, the garba started unexpectedly at the Raja Bhoj Airport where staff and passengers came together for a performance to celebrate Navratri.

A video clip went viral in social media showing a group of passengers breaking into an impromptu Garba dance. The video perfectly brings out the flavour of Navratri. The staff came together for a Navratri special event. Music, colours and dance filled the air, said the officer wishing not to be named.

The video showed jubilant passengers participating in the dance performance, as onlookers were also seen sharing the enjoyment. The passengers are dancing in perfect synchronisation.

Previously, a crowd of passengers performed Garba at Bengaluru Airport while a couple of days ago, it happened at Ahmedabad Airport.

Ramjee Awasthi, Raja Bhoj Airport Director, said, “It should be taken in a positive way as it is happening at many airports. It is nothing new. Passengers were waiting for their flight so they started dancing at Airport to celebrate Navratri.”