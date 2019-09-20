Bhopal: Vyapam; CBI court convicts 3 in police constable recruitment-2013

BHOPAL: CBI court, on Thursday, convicted three accused in police constable recruitment -2013 conducted by Vyapam. The court has awarded maximum 7 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

Convicts include Manish Singh (Bhind), Bipu alias Vijay Bahadur (Etawa-Uttar Pradesh) and Satyendra Yadav of Bhind.

Examination was conducted at Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Barkheda, Bhopal.

RI of 4 years awarded under Section 420 of IPC;2 years under Section 419 of IPC; 7 years under 467 of IPC; 4 years under Section 468 of IPC; 7years under Section 471 of IPC; 2 years in Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examinations Act, 1937. Act.

Defense counsel Pramod Saxena, on behalf of Manish Singh, pleaded on quantum of punishment,” Manish Singh’s father died and he is only one son of his parents.

He has to take care of mother. He is young and it is his first crime and no criminal record. So court should be lenient while awarding punishment and give benefit of Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examinations Act, 1937 Act.”

CBI counsel Chandrashekhar Gurjar argued, “Just because of accused, competent candidates were deprived off government job so they do not deserve any leniency from court.”

Slip showing payment of Rs 20,000 and Rs 19,000 was recovered during the investigation. Finger prints of Manish Singh were sent to CFSL in New Delhi. Payment from Satyendra Singh to some Anil Singh Yadav was confirmed in investigation.