Bhopal: Voters’ numbers shrink by 10.5K in the final list for civic polls

BHOPAL: As many as 10,523 voters are lost in the final list released for the coming civic body polls. Out of the missing voters, 5,419 names of voters have been omitted only from Ward No. 2. These voters were mostly part of an army unit that has now left Bhopal.

Earlier, there were 1,867,171 voters, but the figure has shrunk to 1,856,648 in the fresh list released for civic poll-bound Bhopal. This anomaly has raised the eyebrows of former corporators who wished their wards had been reconsidered for counting of names.

The other wards have also seen a fall in the number of voters, while a few wards have witnessed a rise in the number of voters.

The airport ward, Ward No. 2, earlier had 24,037 voters and, now, the number has fallen to 18,618. Besides, the number of voters has fallen from 25,817 to 25,782 in Ward No. 10. Former corproator from the ward Mahesh Makwana expressed surprise at the anomaly, stating that the residents of three slum areas had come to live in Vajpayee Nagar multi under the ward. The figure, thus, should have risen, but it has fallen instead, he says. These voters will not be able to vote either in their previous ward, nor in their new ward, Makwana says. The administration should consider the issue, he adds.

Former corporator and in-charge of the BJP’s election campaign Krishnamohan Soni says the unit of the Indian Army that was deployed in Ward No. 2 has now left. Those voters are now removed from the new list, while others are there, he says.