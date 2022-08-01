Bhopal: Voter list pre-revision process to begin from August 4, says CEO

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Those who wish to get their names added in the voter list will have to wait till November 9. The chief electoral office has begun the process for the same.

Talking to media persons chief electoral officer (CEO), Madhya Pradesh Anupam Rajan said the voter list pre-revision process would be carried out in the state from August 4 to October 24 while the preliminary list would be made public on November 9. After this revision of the list would take after up to December 8.

The senior IAS officer said, “During the revision of the voters' lists applications for adding names and objections can be submitted. During the same period, special camps will be held on two Saturdays and two Sundays, in which booth level officers (BLOs) will sit at the polling stations throughout the day and receive the applications.”

The applications will be resolved by December 26 and the final publication of the voter list will take place on January 5, 2023. The special summary revision will be done keeping in view the qualifying date of January 1, 2023.

He said revision and pre-revision action would be completed before the National Voters' Day on January 25, so that the identity cards can be distributed to the new young voters in a ceremonial manner on the day of National Voters' Day.

Pre-revision actions include elimination of double entry of demographic similar entry (DSE), photo similar entry (PSE) and EPIC (Election photo identity cards) according to the number of voters in the polling station if there are more than 1500 voters. Also, changing obscure photos, revision of sections in the electoral roll, taking care that family members stay at one place, verification and finalisation of polling stations, printing of forms, integration of supplementary lists and preparation of draft electoral rolls will also be parts of the process.