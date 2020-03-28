Bhopal: Volunteers face trouble during lockdown

BHOPAL: Volunteers providing food to the needy in the city and nearby town during lockdown are facing problem due to lack of passes. The police are harassing them.

They are being ill-treated by the district administration. They are asked to call multiple times to come over and then sent away. They are being beaten on roads by the police and swayed away.

Rishav Raj Singh, president of YouthQuake Foundation, alleged that their organisation, which was helping over 50 people every day, was promised passes by the administration to carry out their work. However, later the administration reneged on the promise and instead, asked the group members to stay at their homes and close their WhatsApp group.

"The CMHO misbehaved with some of our volunteers," he told Free Press. Singh said that their group has 230 members and they genuinely want to help the homeless and the needy.

Shahbez Sikander, a member of Satyagrah Team told Free Press, “There are 100 volunteers in our team but most of them don’t have passes. They have to face problems due to this. Not only us but also other organisations are facing problems. So, we have decided to meet collector regarding pass.”

He further said, “We have been distributing food to needy for March 22. After taking permission from food department, we set up a kitchen at Iqbal Maidan. We distribute veg biryani, pulao etc at hospitals, relatives of patients, labourers, truck drivers and slum areas. We are also delivering food to those students who are trapped in the lockdown. On Thursday, we distributed food among 2500 people.”

“We are maintaining hygiene too. We wear masks and gloves and use sanitiser,” Sikander added.

Shailendra Dubey, secretary of Jeevan Sarthak Group, Bhopal said, “We are unable to work properly. We are facing great difficulties. In fact, one of my volunteers was also beaten up by police.I have applied for passes but to no avail.” “Earlier, passes were being made by local police station but now we get them from SDM. I am writing a letter to collector to inform our works as well as problems.We have also requested to issue passes as soon as possible.”