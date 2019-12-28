Bhopal: VK Singh is DGP but still awaits CM Kamal Nath's approval

BHOPAL: One and a half months have passed since the DPC was held to appoint director general of police (DGP), but the name of VK Singh for the post is yet to be approved.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has stopped the file in relation to confirmation of the DGP’s appointment, which was sent to him by Chief Secretary SR Mohanty.

Nath’s withholding of the file indicates that there may be some new equations in coming days and that he is angry about something.

The DGP had appointed ADG Sanjiv Shami as SIT head in place of IG, D Shriniwas Verma, without informing Nath. The SIT is probing the honey-trap episode.

An angry Nath then appointed special DG, Rajendra Kumar as head of SIT by removing Shami. The Chief Minister has been hot under the collar with Singh after that incident.

At a meeting of the Public Service Commission on November 13, a panel of three names was discussed for the post of DGP.

Besides Singh, there were two names in the panel, Maithilisharan Gupta and Vivek Jauhari of 1984-batch IPS officers.

After the DPC, it was thought that Singh’s name would get nod for the post of DGP, but there are speculations about his name not being confirmed yet.

According to rules of panel for DGP, there should be a gap of minimum six months in retirement and in date of formation of the panel.

Jauhari and Gupta will retire on September next year so a new panel may be made in April.

The names of Rajendra Kumar, Shailendra Shrivastava, Mahan Bharat Sagar may not come in the panel for DGP, because they will retire after six months.

Singh who has been made DGP on January 30 this year will retire on March 30, 2021. So before his tenure ends, another IPS officer may be made DGP.