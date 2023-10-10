Bhopal: Vivek Sagar Prasad Aims For Olympic Gold After Asian Games Triumph

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “We will strive to change the colour of our Olympic medal from bronze to gold at the Paris Olympics,” Vivek Sagar Prasad, the young midfielder hailing from the state, told Free Press.

The Indian hockey team has brought home the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023, Hangzhou. With this victory, team India also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

As the focus shifts towards the Paris Olympics, Prasad acknowledged the immense preparations required to compete at the highest level. He emphasised the significance of the upcoming tournaments. “With teams like Belgium and others vying for Olympic qualification, these upcoming matches ahead of the Paris Olympics will be crucial in honing our skills,” Prasad said, adding, “Ticket to the Olympics is our happiness, we now have a year to prepare for it.”

Overwhelmed with the Asian Games achievements, Prasad dedicated his gold medal to his father and said, “I am dedicating this medal to my father. He never shows his love, but he is always there for me.” Talking about his performance, Prasad said, “I am a midfielder; my work is to pass, assist and defend.” He stressed that while individual brilliance is valuable, it is the collective performance that takes precedence on the field.