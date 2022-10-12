Bhopal: Vivek Agnihotri to be feted with ‘Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman’

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Kashmir Files fame film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will be feted with ‘Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman’ for the year 2021. Writer Ashok Mishra and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya will be feted with the award for the year 2019 and 2020.

According to a press release culture minister Usha Thakur will honour the awardees in a function ‘Kishore Kumar Samman Alankaran Samaroh,’ to be held in Khandwa on Thursday (October 13). The performance of singer Debojit Saha and his troupe from Mumbai will also be held on the day.

The department of culture established the annual Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman for direction, acting, screenplay and song writing in the field of cinema in 1997. The award has so far been conferred on many eminent personalities from the world of cinema, including Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, B.R. Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shyam Benegal, Shatrughan Sinha, Manoj Kumar, Yash Chopra, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar among others.