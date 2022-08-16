Bhopal: Vistadome coach service started in Jan Shatabdi Express

Minister of tourism, culture and religious trust and endowment Usha Thakur, minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang flagged off Vistadome coach in Jan Shatabdi Express from Rani Kamlapati station on Tuesday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Minister of tourism, culture and religious trust and endowment Usha Thakur, minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang flagged off Vistadome coach in Jan Shatabdi Express from Rani Kamlapati station on Tuesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Bhopal Saurabh Bandyopadhyay along with other railway officers and senior officers of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, other dignitaries, and the general public were present.

Vistadome coach started running in train number 12061 Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express from Rani Kamlapati station from August 16 and it will be with train number 12062 Jabalpur-Rani Kamlapati Janshatabdi Express from Jabalpur station from 17th August 17.

Jan Shatabdi Express will halt at Rani Kamlapati, Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Kareli, Narsinghpur, Shridham and Madan Mahal stations in both the directions. On Tuesday, in Vistadome coach, a total of 70 passengers including 42 from Rani Kamlapati station to Hoshangabad, 02 from Rani Kamalpati to Itarsi, 25 from Hoshangabad to Pipariya and 01 from Hoshangabad to Jabalpur traveled.

Vistadome coaches have wide windows and glass roofs, the transparent roof being its special attraction. Nature lovers will be able to enjoy the natural beauty during their journey in this coach.