Bhopal: Vishwa Rang from November 20; Logo, poster released online

BHOPAL: A logo and poster of literary festival, Vishwa Rang, were released online on Monday. Organised by Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, the 10-day international festival, will be held online from November 20-29 due to corona pandemic. This is the second edition of the fest. More than 72 sessions will be conducted and more than 1,000 writers from 50 countries and more than one lakh people will take part.

Utsav, centred on Rabindranath Tagore and his works, painting exhibition of young artistes, poets’ meet, drama festival, dialogue, book release, literature and cinema, an international mushaira, interaction with authors, dastangoi and band performance will be the major attractions.

Vice chancellor of RTNU Santosh Chaubey said Purva Rang of fest started with Kathayatra on October 2. Discussion and story reading will be held under it on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 pm. Painting exhibition, short film contest and street plays will also be held. Book, Sampoorn Kahaniya, by Naveen Sagar will be released.

Rang Ustav will also be part of the fest and will be accessed by Indians in 11 countries like the US, Canada, the UK, Russia, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Australia, Armenia, Sri Lanka and Fiji.