Bhopal: Virtual presentation of expo ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’ held at Regional Science Centre

BHOPAL: A week-long celebration of National Mathematics Day began with the virtual presentation of the exhibition ‘The Man who Knew Infinity’ on Tuesday evening.

The Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, has organised the event on its social media pages to mark National Mathematics Day, which falls on December 22 every year, to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. The event is also organised to celebrate the legacy of Ramanjuan.

Events in Ramanujan’s life

The exhibition was unveiled at by the director, Nehru Science Center, Mumbai, after his lecture on Ramanujan. He is the person under whose guidance as director at VITM the exhibition, ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’, developed. The title of this exhibition is from the novel written by Robert Kanigel.

Project coordinator of the Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, Krishnendu Choudhury, told Free Press that the exhibition covers in breadth important events in the life of Ramanujan. The virtual presentation of the exhibition can be viewed on the YouTube channel of the centre, he said.